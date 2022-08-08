Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 8,884 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 488,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $27,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,205,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,804,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,794,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,136,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,623,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,066 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,173,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,496,355,000 after purchasing an additional 183,779 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,268,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,185,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.03. The company had a trading volume of 214,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,453,883. The stock has a market cap of $186.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.84. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.23.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

