Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,645 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $26,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.43. The stock had a trading volume of 413,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,161,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $277.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.06.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 44.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.