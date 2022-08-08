Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $26.67 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,066 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $26,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,058,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Medtronic by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 19,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,001,148 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $443,927,000 after acquiring an additional 82,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 672,401 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $74,603,000 after purchasing an additional 143,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,096,379. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.70 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

