Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 3,420 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $39,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 175,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,524,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.8% in the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 31,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.2% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 83,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,495,000 after buying an additional 12,244 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.6% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,761 shares of company stock worth $40,500,771 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.30. 100,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,258,372. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $246.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.29.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.50.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

