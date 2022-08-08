Curate (XCUR) Price Hits $0.0771

Curate (XCUR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Curate has a market cap of $652,450.47 and approximately $314,512.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curate coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0771 or 0.00000323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Curate has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,825.29 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00132270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00035904 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00069777 BTC.

Curate Coin Profile

XCUR is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,464,867 coins. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject. The official website for Curate is curate.style.

Buying and Selling Curate

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

