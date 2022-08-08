CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) EVP Sells $2,344,264.00 in Stock

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock opened at $102.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $134.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.75. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $80.15 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 23.4% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.8% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 6.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

