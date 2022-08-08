CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Given New $117.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.76.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.56. The company had a trading volume of 63,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,828,486. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.89.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

