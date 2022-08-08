CX Institutional Acquires New Shares in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000. CX Institutional owned about 0.30% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XRT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,521,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Price Performance

Shares of XRT stock opened at $66.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.55. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $57.35 and a twelve month high of $104.31.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

