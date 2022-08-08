CX Institutional Buys 729 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,298 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $16,496,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $729,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Visa Dividend Announcement

Shares of V opened at $215.87 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $242.60. The company has a market capitalization of $410.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.64.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

