CX Institutional Grows Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 815.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,106 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

BMY opened at $72.12 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59. The company has a market capitalization of $153.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.00 and a 200-day moving average of $72.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.