CX Institutional Has $1.72 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

CX Institutional increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 347.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,568 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 12.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $917,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Intuit by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $873,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 34.0% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $561.17.

Insider Activity at Intuit

Intuit Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $468.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $407.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.25. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.70. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.84%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

