CX Institutional Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CX Institutional reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,480 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 10,560 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.5 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $259.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.19.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

