CX Institutional Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 313.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,278 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,607,848,000 after buying an additional 320,288 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,485,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,042,625,000 after purchasing an additional 115,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,603,735,000 after acquiring an additional 55,027 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $993,440,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,738,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $938,890,000 after acquiring an additional 165,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $157.51 on Monday. American Express has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $199.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.59 and a 200-day moving average of $168.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $118.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

