CX Institutional Invests $2.44 Million in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,974 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $44.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day moving average is $50.98. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $188.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VZ. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

