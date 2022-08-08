CX Institutional Lowers Position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

CX Institutional reduced its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,978 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIGB. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 680,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,917,000 after acquiring an additional 140,747 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,462,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 721,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,956,000 after buying an additional 171,320 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 302,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,095,000 after acquiring an additional 210,186 shares during the period.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.90 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.82 and a one year high of $55.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.26.

