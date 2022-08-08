CX Institutional Makes New $3.77 Million Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CX Institutional bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

QQQ opened at $321.75 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.93.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

