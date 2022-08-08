CX Institutional Makes New Investment in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

CX Institutional bought a new position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 42,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 634.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut WestRock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $40.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.04. WestRock has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $54.78.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that WestRock will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

WestRock announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

