CX Institutional Purchases 25,022 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 747.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,022 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE PM opened at $97.60 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.09. The company has a market capitalization of $151.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

