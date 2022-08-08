CX Institutional Sells 20,345 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

CX Institutional trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,345 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 32.2% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 53,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 116,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after buying an additional 8,036 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO opened at $44.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average of $49.96. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 371.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.