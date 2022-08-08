Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Cuts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Netflix were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Netflix by 2,075.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. DZ Bank downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.92.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $9.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $236.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,072,352. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.66. The company has a market cap of $105.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

