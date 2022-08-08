Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Has $784,000 Stock Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY reduced its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,070 shares during the quarter. Smith & Wesson Brands comprises 0.9% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY owned 0.11% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 87,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 208,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 20,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $14.23. 25,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,895. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $651.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average of $15.12.

Smith & Wesson Brands Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Smith & Wesson Brands

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.85%.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director John B. Furman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $78,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,906.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

