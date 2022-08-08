Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Trims Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,079,988,000 after acquiring an additional 742,676 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,274,000 after purchasing an additional 227,433 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $60,124,000. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 277,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,120,000 after purchasing an additional 90,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $290,463,000 after purchasing an additional 82,482 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $468.18.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $11.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $466.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $492.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $465.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.37. The company has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

