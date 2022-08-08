DA Davidson Trims Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Target Price to $11.00

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $17.50 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.91% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Lifetime Brands Stock Up 4.9 %

LCUT traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.49. 358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,015. The stock has a market cap of $210.33 million, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11. Lifetime Brands has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.19). Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCUT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,795,000 after buying an additional 15,440 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Lifetime Brands by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 649,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 48,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lifetime Brands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lifetime Brands by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 256,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

