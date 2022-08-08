Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Forefront Wealth Management Inc.

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 3.3% of Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $290.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $261.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.09. The firm has a market cap of $210.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

