Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. Sells 110,000 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $1,180,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,466.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ HOOD traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,980,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,811,467. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.68. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.14.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have commented on HOOD shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.