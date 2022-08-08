Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. Sells 110,000 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $1,180,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,466.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Robinhood Markets Stock Up 2.7 %
NASDAQ HOOD traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,980,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,811,467. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.68. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Robinhood Markets Company Profile
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Robinhood Markets (HOOD)
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Two Appealing Biotech Stocks for Two Distinct investors
- Is Tyson Foods A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness?
- Is DoorDash Ready To Sprint Higher?
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.