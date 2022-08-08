Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Raised to “Buy” at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DANOY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Danone from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Danone from €51.00 ($52.58) to €55.00 ($56.70) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Danone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danone from €56.00 ($57.73) to €58.00 ($59.79) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Danone from €56.00 ($57.73) to €55.00 ($56.70) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Get Danone alerts:

Danone Stock Performance

Shares of DANOY opened at $11.00 on Thursday. Danone has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.