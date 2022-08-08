DAO Maker (DAO) Price Tops $2.00

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 30.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 36.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for $2.00 or 0.00008348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $141.63 million and approximately $23.89 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

Concordium (CCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 212.9% against the dollar and now trades at $451.48 or 0.01886281 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00014739 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 70,881,033 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker.

DAO Maker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.