DAPS Coin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (DAPS) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One DAPS Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAPS Coin has a market cap of $241,086.30 and approximately $192.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded down 93.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,815.27 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00176910 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00132202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00036236 BTC.

About DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin (CRYPTO:DAPS) is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,671,336,200 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com. The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog. The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAPS Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

