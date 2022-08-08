Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $344.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,372. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $323.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $435.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $452.00 to $416.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

