Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.48% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ DH traded up $1.36 on Monday, hitting $25.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,515. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.47 million. On average, analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of Definitive Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $283,149.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DH. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $988,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Definitive Healthcare by 288.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 15,395 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,662,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $2,563,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $1,854,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

See Also

