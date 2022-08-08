Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:DDF)

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0582 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DDF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.51. 10,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,946. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $11.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average is $9.93.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
