Delphy (DPY) Price Hits $0.0057

Delphy (DPY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Delphy has a market cap of $354,417.86 and approximately $19,957.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Delphy has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,947.98 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00132177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00036067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00068090 BTC.

Delphy Coin Profile

DPY is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org.

Buying and Selling Delphy

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

