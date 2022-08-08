Dent (DENT) Trading 11.8% Higher Over Last Week

Dent (DENT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Dent has a market cap of $119.64 million and approximately $10.13 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dent has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dent

Dent is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com.

Dent Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

