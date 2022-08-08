Dero (DERO) Price Reaches $4.21 on Top Exchanges

Dero (DERO) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Dero has a total market cap of $53.67 million and $117,700.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dero has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for about $4.21 or 0.00017657 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,841.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,778.10 or 0.07457936 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00158549 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00020070 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.55 or 0.00262351 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.74 or 0.00707745 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.14 or 0.00604586 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005740 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,748,581 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.