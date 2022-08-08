Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Aurubis (ETR:NDA) a €83.00 Price Target

Aurubis (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) received a €83.00 ($85.57) price target from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($113.40) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($77.32) target price on shares of Aurubis in a report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank set a €90.00 ($92.78) price target on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of Aurubis stock opened at €68.90 ($71.03) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €72.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €91.46. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.74. Aurubis has a 12-month low of €59.34 ($61.18) and a 12-month high of €116.85 ($120.46).

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

