Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $270.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALB. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.30.

NYSE ALB traded up $7.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $245.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,889. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 110.08, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.76. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $291.48.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

