Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Target Price to GBX 222

Royal Mail (LON:RMG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 240 ($2.94) to GBX 222 ($2.72) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a sell rating on the stock.

RMG has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 632 ($7.74) to GBX 360 ($4.41) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 575 ($7.05) to GBX 480 ($5.88) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.02) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.92) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Mail has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 424.63 ($5.20).

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Royal Mail Price Performance

Shares of RMG opened at GBX 279.67 ($3.43) on Thursday. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of GBX 257.43 ($3.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 531.40 ($6.51). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 282.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 337.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49. The company has a market cap of £2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.85.

Royal Mail Increases Dividend

Royal Mail Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.30 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $6.70. This represents a yield of 3.88%. Royal Mail’s payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

(Get Rating)

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.