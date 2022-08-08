Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €74.00 Price Target at Barclays

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been given a €74.00 ($76.29) target price by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 77.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DPW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($41.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €54.75 ($56.44) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($58.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.70 ($58.45) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($51.55) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post Stock Performance

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €41.76 ($43.05) on Monday. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($31.46) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($42.60). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €41.64.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.