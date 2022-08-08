Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stake Raised by Cypress Capital Management LLC WY

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,016 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,096,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100,646 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,081,000 after acquiring an additional 37,754 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 845,877 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,016,000 after acquiring an additional 73,798 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,510,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,785,654 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $164,716,000 after acquiring an additional 341,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Johnson Rice lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

Devon Energy Price Performance

In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

DVN stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.26. The company had a trading volume of 214,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,810,717. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.56. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.83%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.47%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

