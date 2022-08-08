DeXe Hits One Day Volume of $3.05 Million (DEXE)

DeXe (DEXE) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 8th. One DeXe coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.00 or 0.00016833 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeXe has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. DeXe has a total market capitalization of $22.25 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,787.22 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00132273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00036030 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00069369 BTC.

About DeXe

DEXE is a coin. DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 coins and its circulating supply is 5,555,444 coins. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @DexeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeXe’s official message board is medium.com/@dexe.network. The official website for DeXe is dexe.network.

DeXe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe is designed to enable the open and permissionless system. Following protocol rules and contributing resources facilitates consensus between participants. The token has two vital functions: Automatic buyback and distribution among insurance vault, farming rewards among token holders and burning of tokens for a % of traders’ rewards.Participation in DeXe DAO. It is not required to be a DEXE token holder to participate in DeXe.network and benefit from several of its social trading functions. Moreover, DeXe is uploading DEXE smart contract into the open-source community which is free speech and is the fundamental tenants of its Memorandum. However, in order to be able to fully participate in the community, receive the voting right, contribute through proposals and benefit from the incentives inside the network, basically, to become the member of DAO, users are required to acquire DEXE.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeXe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeXe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

