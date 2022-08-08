DHT (NYSE:DHT) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.28

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.28 and last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 124065 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of DHT from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on DHT in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

DHT Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -28.80 and a beta of -0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHT

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.60 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. DHT’s quarterly revenue was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of DHT by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,617,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,819 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DHT by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 3,751,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 997,874 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its position in DHT by 153.3% in the second quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 1,591,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,756,000 after buying an additional 963,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of DHT by 667.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 786,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 683,712 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,502,000. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

