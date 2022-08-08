Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Trading Up 1.5%

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) shares were up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $7.28. Approximately 6,785 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 49,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.69. The company has a market cap of $14.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.59.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DFFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($2.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.47). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.42% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

