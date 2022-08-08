DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.5-147.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.79 million. DigitalOcean also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.74-0.75 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DigitalOcean from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered DigitalOcean from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on DigitalOcean from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.80.

DOCN stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.87. 2,030,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,266,625. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 25.81 and a current ratio of 25.81. DigitalOcean has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $133.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -149.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.49.

In other DigitalOcean news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $705,208.93. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 282,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,099,579.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $671,044.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 102,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $705,208.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 282,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,099,579.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in DigitalOcean by 55.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 75,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 26,857 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 42.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at about $1,169,000. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

