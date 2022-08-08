DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.74-0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $564-568 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $566.32 million. DigitalOcean also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.22-0.23 EPS.

DigitalOcean Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of DOCN stock traded up $2.06 on Monday, hitting $47.87. 2,030,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,266,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.59, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.49. DigitalOcean has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $133.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 25.81 and a current ratio of 25.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.14.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DigitalOcean from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DigitalOcean from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.80.

Insider Transactions at DigitalOcean

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalOcean

In other news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $705,208.93. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 282,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,099,579.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $705,208.93. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 282,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,099,579.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $671,044.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 102,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 55.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 75,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 26,857 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 42.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth about $1,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.