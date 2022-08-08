Digitex (DGTX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $41,016.00

Digitex (DGTX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. During the last week, Digitex has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One Digitex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Digitex has a market cap of $28,260.87 and $41,016.00 worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digitex alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,839.27 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00131871 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00036521 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00067760 BTC.

Digitex Profile

Digitex (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 2,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures.

Digitex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.