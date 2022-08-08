Digix Gold Token Price Up 16.9% Over Last Week (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (DGX) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 8th. During the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Digix Gold Token coin can now be bought for $18.08 or 0.00075909 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digix Gold Token has a market capitalization of $987,809.11 and approximately $712.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token (DGX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 58,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,623 coins. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal. Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Digix Gold Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

