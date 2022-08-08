Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Sells $279,620.10 in Stock

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 8,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $279,620.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,953.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 20,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $621,800.00.

On Friday, June 3rd, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 45,094 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $1,417,755.36.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 25,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $731,250.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 23,746 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $698,132.40.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 47,920 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $1,488,874.40.

Dime Community Bancshares stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.61. The company had a trading volume of 69,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,979. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.65. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

DCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens lowered Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCOM. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 220.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 764,354 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,663,000 after buying an additional 526,097 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 59.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 363,540 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,568,000 after buying an additional 135,614 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 191,548 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 95,487 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $74,929,000 after buying an additional 88,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,053,000 after purchasing an additional 81,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

