DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target Cut to $24.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DISH. Barclays reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on DISH Network from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on DISH Network from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on DISH Network from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised DISH Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.38.

DISH opened at $19.20 on Thursday. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $46.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average of $25.49.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Defranco acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $7,708,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,661,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,015,717.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,268,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,417,000 after buying an additional 286,601 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,788,000 after acquiring an additional 597,587 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 5,187,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,270,000 after acquiring an additional 527,522 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,862,000 after acquiring an additional 68,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 62.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,422,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,729 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

