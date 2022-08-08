DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) PT Lowered to $20.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on DISH Network from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on DISH Network from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DISH Network from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised DISH Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised DISH Network from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.38.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network Price Performance

DISH Network stock opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.49. DISH Network has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $46.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.85.

Insider Transactions at DISH Network

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 11.84%. DISH Network’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DISH Network will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $7,708,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,661,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,015,717.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its position in DISH Network by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.