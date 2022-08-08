Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Boosts Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,015 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA owned about 0.17% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $249,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLQD traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,866. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.15. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.86 and a 12 month high of $51.83.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.074 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.